Don’t let bacteria ruin those happy holiday leftovers

One of the perks for Iowans who are hosting big family gatherings during the holidays is getting to nosh on those leftovers for days on end, but to enjoy all that extra food for the next week, it has to be put away safely.

Food safety expert Amy Johnston says most leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours.

“After that two hours, the food could get to a temperature that’s not safe,” she says, “and if there was bacteria present, they could be growing really rapidly.”

Johnston says that rule also applies when the food is still warm, but you just have to go about it differently.

“Don’t secure the lid right away. Leave the lid cracked on your container when you put it in the refrigerator,” Johnston says, “so that way, any of that steam or heat can escape easier.” Plus, leaving the lid askew will cool your food down faster. Once it’s cold, you can tighten the lid and begin stacking the leftovers.

There’s a broad “Temperature Danger Zone” for rapid bacteria growth that causes food-borne illness, which is between 41 and 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Keeping our foods at 41 degrees or below, like in our refrigerator and freezer, that’s going to help prevent that bacteria growth,” she says.

With warm foods, Johnston says if it was cooked thoroughly enough, those bacteria will be inactivated — or killed — during the cooking process.

For more tips on leftovers, visit this site at FoodSafety.gov.