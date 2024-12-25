Loan officer says some Iowa vets aren’t using home buying benefits

A loan officer who works with credit unions throughout the Midwest says some veterans forego the home-buying assistance they earned.

Kris Fish Kuhlmann, a V.A. Loan Specialist, is with the Iowa-based Premier Lending Alliance. “Veterans are eligible to purchase a home with 100% financing,” she says, “so they’re not required to have a downpayment.”

Kuhlmann was at the Algona VFW this past Saturday to meet with veterans. “They receive a benefit from their service and I want them to understand the benefit they have available,” she says, “and ultimately how they can accomplish the dream of home ownership.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 9% of Iowa homes are occupied by veterans. Nationally, about 80% of veterans own their home and about 11% of new mortgages in the U.S. are loans from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

(Reporting by Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)