Dubuque Police say a 16-year-old suspect who ran while officers were attempting to make an arrest on Christmas Eve was shot and injured.

According to a news release from Dubuque Police, the teenager was wanted on an adult warrant, ran when officers approached, displayed a knife during a chase and two officers fired their guns.

Police say the suspect’s shoulder and arm were injured and the 16-year-old was taken to a Dubuque hospital for treatment.