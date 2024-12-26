Des Moines Police indicate Christmas Day shooting was murder-suicide

Des Moines Police say their preliminary investigation indicates a Christmas Day shooting in a Des Moines home was a murder-suicide.

According to a news release from Des Moines Police, a 60-year-old man shot his 53-year-old wife, then shot himself. Police arrived at a home on the northeast side of Des Moines at around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon, found the man dead at the scene and his wife, who was critically wounded. She was transferred to a Des Moines hospital, where she died. Her death is the 17th homicide of the year in Des Moines.