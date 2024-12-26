Iowa’s commercial airports all have construction projects underway

Several improvement projects at Iowa’s commercial airports are moving ahead on schedule. The DOT’s Shane Wright says the governor allotted 100 million federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan to the state’s Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund.

Money was awarded based on traffic volume, and the Des Moines International Airport got the largest chunk. “They were awarded 58.7 million dollars. Their application was to complete the 30% design for the terminal project, as well as construct a five-story parking garage, which amounted to 1,150 new parking spaces,” Wright says. During a recent presentation to the Transportation Commission, Wright says the volume of traffic out of Des Moines is projected to continue to increase. “Three to four percent annually from an enplanement standpoint, and they expect to see that continue. So for a terminal that was basically already at capacity, that three to four percent is a lot for an airport,” he says. They expect to open the new Des Moines terminal in 2027.

The Eastern Iowa airport in Cedar Rapids was awarded a little more than 28 million dollars for its terminal expansion to handle more traffic. “This adds additional capacity, with four new boarding bridges, new administrative offices, and then there’s also renovation going on at a few of the existing bridges and gate areas, again, to accommodate that larger traffic,” he says. ” Because Cedar Rapids is seeing the same thing with the larger aircraft and more passengers in those in those gate spaces.”

The the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City was awarded $3.1 million. “This was to begin phase one of a north T hangar development. So this was kind of a green space T hangar area, because the airport hangar area was full.. And there’s been a lot of general aviation demand in that area. So the airport elected to construct 210 unit T hangars,” Wright says. He says this project is farther ahead than some of the others. “All of the hangers have been leased out, I’ll say, except for two. And I believe probably by now, those two are leased out as well. And they had several more interested parties,” Wright says. “So again, very strong demand at the at the Sioux Gateway Airport for anchor space. We expect this grant to be closed out soon.”

The Dubuque Regional Airport was awarded $2.7 million. “To construct a large box style hangar. The hanger is being built adjacent to the existing aircraft apron parking lot next to the University of Dubuque aviation program, their new flight building apron space. And this hangar is complete, and it was occupied by the University of Dubuque. It will house up to 14 of the training aircraft,” he says.

The Waterloo Regional Airport, was awarded $2.1 million. “Their application was for constructing parking lot canopies, so covered parking with LED lighting as part of an overall land side modernization that the airport’s going through,” Wright says. He says the Waterloo project will cover ticketing lanes, pay station lanes, as well as parking structures for some of the high use parking spaces and disabled spaces.

The Fort Dodge. Regional Airport was awarded $1.5 million to construct three modern box hangars. The Mason City Municipal Airport was awarded $1.5 million to construct a T hangar building and the taxi lanes. The construction of this T hanger building is already complete and the hanger is fully occupied.

The southeast Iowa Regional Airport in Burlington received one-point-five million dollars to construct a large box hangar for storing larger aircraft, and construction is nearly complete.