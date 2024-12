A 46-year-old man is the suspect in a Christmas Day murder in southeast Iowa.

Burlington Police, responding to a report of a shooting around 7:30 on Wednesday night, found 44-year-old Anthony DeCarlo Campbell of Burlington dead inside a home.

According to a news release, the Crime Scene Team from the state Crime Lab and other state agents assisted Burlington Police in the investigation and 46-year-old Eric Christopher Rios of Burlington is under arrest, facing a first degree murder charge.