Iowans remember Jimmy Carter, whose ’76 Iowa Caucus campaign put him ‘on the road to the White House’

Former President Jimmy Carter, the candidate who put the Iowa Caucuses on the nation’s political radar, has died at the age of 100.

In the 1976 Iowa Caucuses, Carter stunned the political establishment by finishing ahead of four U-S Senators and the Democratic Party’s 1972 nominee for vice president. George Appleby of Des Moines was an early Carter supporter.

“There was a kind of freshness to him and he was an unusual politician,” Appleby told Radio Iowa. “Of course, everything was in the era of post-Nixon.”

Appleby said Carter’s demeanor was the attitude change the country needed after Watergate. “Jimmy Carter said: ‘I will never lie to you,’ wore his cardigan sweaters, looked like a man of the people out of small town Plains, Georgia,” Appleby said. “What a change it was.”

Appleby remembers Carter as genuine and endearing. “Rest in peace,” Appleby said were his first thoughts when learning of Carter’s death today. “Such a man of faith, I’m sure he’s gone to his reward.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley have issued statements praising Carter for his humanitarian work and his deep faith. Reynolds said Carter’s “belief in putting God’s love into action has inspired generations of Americans.”

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, spoke at Drake University in 2012. Carter thanked Iowa for putting him “on the road to the White House.”