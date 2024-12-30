DMU study finds HPV-related cancer rates rising faster in rural areas

Research from Des Moines University has found cancers related to HPV — the human papillomavirus — are rising faster in rural areas.

The study looked at HPV-related cancer rates in Iowa and 19 other states over a 20 year period. Des Moines University professor Dr. Jason Semprini says the study found HPV related cancer rates in urban areas remained steady, but there was a 50% increase in cases in rural areas.

“If the trends aren’t reversed, we’re going to be looking at two times the rate within the next decade,” Semprini says. “…This gap will continue to grow if we don’t start now with increasing access and adherence to the HPV vaccination schedule for young adults and adolescents.”

The HPV vaccine became available in 2006 and is administered in two doses for children between the ages of nine and 14. Those older than 14 get the HPV vaccine in three doses over a six month period. Cervical cancer is the main type of cancer linked to HPV, but H-P-V is known to be the cause of cancers of the mouth and throat as well.

(Reporting by Ashley Walker, Minnesota News Network)