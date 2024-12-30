Troopers: Man standing on I-80 is killed by passing pickup

A Nebraska man was hit and killed by a vehicle early this morning in western Iowa.

Fifty-one-year-old Michael Ponciano, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was standing on the travelled portion of Interstate 80 northeast of Council Bluffs, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup being driven by 48-year-old Chantell Williamson, of Bourbonnais, IL.

The accident happened at around 12:10 a.m.

The Iowa State Patrol says Ponciano’s body came to rest on I-80 near the center line of the road.

He died from his injuries at the scene.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)