Top Iowa economic development official emphasizes ‘placemaking’

Iowa Economic Development Authority director Debi Durham says growth in Iowa’s economy not only depends on the state’s tax and regulatory climate, but on community development.

“What is community development? That’s housing. That’s quality of life That’s placemaking,” Durham said during a presentation earlier this month at the Iowa Taxpayers Association’s annual meeting. “All of those things that never used to rise to the importance of just this business climate, but I will tell you today they are equally as important.”

Population trends illustrate the importance of making Iowa communities attractive for newcomers — or Iowans considering a return to the state.

“Iowa’s greatest challenge, and I’ve said this year after year after year — pre-COVID and after-COVID, is we have a population issue,” Durham said. “We have slow population growth — we are seeing some nice, positive trends — but we have an aging population.”

Nearly a third of Iowans are over the age of 55 and growth in Iowa’s population lags most neighboring states. Durham said driver’s license data shows where people moving into Iowa are coming from, like southern California. For the second year in a row, more people from the Omaha metro have moved into Iowa than have Council Bluffs and moved to Omaha.

“It’s quicker to get to downtown Omaha if you live in Council Bluffs and Council Bluffs is not the same community (it was years ago),” Durham said. “If you’re not been (to Council Bluffs), they have invested heavily in placemaking and quality of life.”

The Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment (PACE) organization, for example, was formed in 2016 to expand and promote activities in the Council Bluffs area. Durham said arts and culture projects — as well as recreation opportunities — like Iowa’s expanding network of bicycle trails — make Iowa communities more attractive to newcomers.