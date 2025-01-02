Iowa group brings history to life with authentic military uniforms, equipment

A group called the “Gold Star Living History Detachment” tries to add more life to the exhibits at the Iowa Gold Star Museum at Camp Dodge in Johnson.

David Mallake of Norwalk says they wear vintage military uniforms to Museum events and can answer questions. “To see something that is on a mannequin or on a display is very different from seeing something that’s actually being worn. We can interact with the public in a way that can educate them and teach them about what the soldiers and the Marines from any era of history actually went through,” Mallake says.

He says they have ten to 12 members who offer a very realistic look at the equipment and uniforms. “People come with these preconceived notions that they get from T-V or nowadays, with the younger people video games, but to see it actually in practice,” he says, “or to be able to handle the gear, to realize how heavy some of the stuff is, or how uncomfortable it is, or what G-I’S had to do. It’s a very different experience for people to come out here and to have that hands-on experience which we can provide.”

The uniforms and equipment used come from the participant’s private collections. “Each one of us has different eras. Myself, for example, I can do anything from World War Two up till modern we also have people who will do civil war, Revolutionary War. It’s just a matter of what an individual’s interest is and what they collect,” Mallake says. He says he got involved because of his love of history and was brought up in a family with a strong military background.

While technology has brought a lot of changes in equipment, Mallake says the uniform styles have stayed fairly consistent. “The modern gear is based on all this World War Two gear that we’re wearing, sometimes down to the fact that the design is not actually changed a whole lot over the years if you compare them,” he says. Mallake spoke during a recent event at the Gold Start Museum.