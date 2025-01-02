Man charged in accident involving ISU band bus

A Tennessee man has been charged in the accident involving the Iowa State University Marching Band.

The Cyclone Marching Band’s charter bus was hit Monday by a private school bus near Chattanooga, Tennessee as the band returned from the weekend the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Florida. KCRG TV reports the owner of the school bus, 55-year-old Cleveland Branum of Tennessee, was charged with failure to yield. The driver of the Cyclone bus and 12 students had minor injuries, but were not taken to the hospital.

The Windstar Lines bus was not driveable after the accident but the students were able to fit on other buses in the Cyclone convoy to return to Ames.