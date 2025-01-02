Powerful snowstorm causes near white-outs as it moves over Iowa

A Snow Squall Warning was issued this morning for parts of western and central Iowa, due to visibility being greatly reduced by heavy snow.

The Iowa DOT says many roads across Iowa’s western half are completely snow-covered and National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff says the storm system is headed east, roughly following Highway 30 and Interstate 80.

“We’re looking at between two to four inches of snow falling across the area this morning, it’s going to fall very quickly within that band,” Hagenhoff says. “The heaviest snow looks to be along or maybe just north of that I-80 corridor as it moves across the state of Iowa.”

She says a second winter storm may be looming this weekend.

“We’re looking at another system that’s going to come very late Saturday night and then mainly through the day on Sunday,” Hagenhoff says. “We’re still working out the details on it, but right now, it does look like southern Iowa would be the most likely spot for that heavier snowfall. We’ll be fine tuning the forecast here in the days to come.”

That system will leave behind much colder weather, as she says we’ll have high temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

“We’re looking at temperatures for highs in the teens next week with overnight lows near or below zero,” Hagenhoff says. “Add on top of that, the wind chill, and it’s going to feel near or below zero for several days into next week.”

Keep up with the changing forecast at weather.gov/dmx.