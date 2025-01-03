Charges filed in News Year’s Eve shooting in Pomeroy

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has filed multiple charges against a man involved in a New Year’s Eve shooting in Pomeroy that sent two people to the hospital.

Information from the Sheriff’s Department says Nicholas Benedict is facing charges that include reckless use of a firearm, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing serious injury, and obstruction of prosecution. Benedict is being held on a $29,000 cash bond. The two people who suffered gunshot wounds remain in the hospital, but the Sheriff’s statement says they are expected to survive.

Initial reports said five men were involved and two were taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment in Manson. The DCI and Sheriff’s office say they are still investigating to determine if any other charges will be filed and no other information is being released at this time.