Iowa GOP chair hasn’t decided if he’ll seek post for ’25-’26 cycle

Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann says he hasn’t decided whether he’ll seek another two-year term as chairman. Kaufmann has been the party’s leader since mid-2014.

“It’s a tiring job. I’m all over the state. I’m every place, everywhere. It’s like herding cats, sometimes it’s like herding cats in the end stages of rabies,” Kaufmann said, “…and these campaigns — they’re long and they’re expensive.”

The Republican Party of Iowa was founded in 1856. Kaufmann been chairman longer than anyone else in state party’s history.

“New blood is always good,” Kaufmann said. “On the other hand, you know, at this point I feel like I’ve made a difference, so we’re going to take a look at that, going to see what other options that I have and one of these days I’m going to get back to Cedar County and work on history and write history again, which is what I thought I was going to be doing the last 10 years.”

Kaufmann has taught history and government classes at Muscatine Community College since 1997. Kaufmann, a former state legislator, just won reelection to the Cedar County Board of Supervisors and has indicated he has not plans of running for state or federal office in the future.

Kaufmann has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump and Kaufmann said he’d listen if Trump offers him a role in the next Trump Administration.

“When the most powerful human being in the world wants to have a conversation, we’d certainly have a conversation,” Kaufmann said. “I value the interation that I’m able to have with the president. I was able to talk to him right before the election. I have to say, though, what I value the most about the interaction with President Trump is that I’m a representative of Iowa.”

Kaufmann said his primary goal is ensuring the Iowa Caucuses have the lead off role in the 2028 presidential election.

Kaufmann made his comments today during taping of this week’s edition of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.

The Iowa Democratic Party’s state central committee meets tomorrow to hold its election for party chair. Rita Hart, who has been Iowa Democratic Party chair the past two years, is among those seeking the post for the next two years. The Iowa GOP’s governing board will meet in February to hold its election for chair.