Iowa joins lawsuit against federal home energy efficiency mandate

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined other states in a lawsuit against the Biden-Harris Administration to stop a mandate for homes.

Bird says the “green mandate” forces strict regulations for homebuilding and estimates show that homebuyers will be forced to foot the bill for nearly $32,000 more for each new home. She says newly built homes are already designed to significantly improve energy efficiency– far surpassing the standards for older homes and the green mandate makes homes too expensive for many families for next to zero environmental benefit.

The Utah and Texas-led lawsuit says the Biden-Harris mandate is unconstitutional and exceeds the authority set by Congress. Other states in the lawsuit are: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and the National Association of Home Builders.