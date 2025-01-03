Iowa’s U.S. House delegation applauds speaker’s reelection

All four Republicans who represent Iowa in the U.S. House supported Mike Johnson for House Speaker today.

In posts on social media, Congresswomen Ashley Hinson of Marion and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Davenport said Johnson will advance “President Trump’s America First Agenda.: Congressmen Randy Feenstra of Hull and Zach Nunn of Bondurant both said Johnson’s election means the House can get to work now.

Nunn spoke with Radio Iowa late this afternoon. “I was never in doubt congress was going to end up doing the right thing here. I was thrilled to see Speaker Johnson work…across the Republican Conference to deliver a first ballot win,” Nunn said. “This is a show of confidence both in what Speaker Johnson is capable of, and eertainly President Trump weighed in on this in a big and meaningful way to get congress in line and to get Washington back to working for the American people.”

Nunn is starting his second term in the U.S. House. In 2023, at the start of his first term, Nunn saw the five-day-long battle for House Speaker that Kevin McCarthy eventually won on the 15th ballot. Nunn said quickly electing Johnson as speaker sends the right signal. “There’s institutional challenges in Washington that need to be corrected,” Nunn said, “and I think this is the first step in really moving forward a House, a Senate and a presidency that are committed to real change in Washington.”

Earlier today, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was sworn in as the Senate President Pro Tempore. The post is held by the longest serving senator from the party that has a majority of U.S. senate seats.