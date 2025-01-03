Key senator says pre-K key to early literacy gains

The incoming chairman of the Iowa Senate Education Committee says he supports “anything that expands access to preschool.”

Republican Senator Lynn Evans is a retired superintendent from Aurelia. “If we’re serious about improving early childhood literacy in this state, we need to ensure our five year olds are hitting our classroom doors kindergarten ready,” Evans says.

Most children, by the age of five, recognize about 10,000 words, but research indicates children who come from low-income households tend to have a smaller vocabulary. Some school districts are offering full-day preschool, but charging tuition to cover the hours not financed with state tax dollars.

“A structured, research-based curriculum in a preschool setting for four year olds would make good sense in increasing the access for those who don’t have the financial means to do so on their own,” Evans says, “and is something that I would support.”

Last year, Evans proposed that the state cover the costs of full-day preschool for children from households with an annual income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty rate. Evans says he’s been tweaking that proposal and is waiting to see what Governor Reynolds proposes. The governor will reveal her 2025 legislative agenda on January 14.

“She also is very concerned about early childhood literacy and making sure that we have appropriate preschool environments for people that want to use that and she’s also concerned about our daycare in the state and child care access,” Evans says. “I’m going to hold off on mind and let her have an opportunity to roll out what her vision is and then maybe we can come to agreement between the two, but I would support anything that improves access to preschool.”

The state’s voluntary preschool program for four year olds provides state funding for 10 hours of instruction per week. A coalition of public and private school organizations recently formed to urge lawmakers to take the step of making a full day of preschool available to children from low income households.