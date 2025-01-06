Iowa and Missouri truck stops agree to EPA fine

The owner of truck stops in Iowa and Missouri has agreed to a fine to resolve alleged EPA violations.

Information from the EPA says the Iowa 80 Group has agreed to pay nearly $391,000 after allegations Clean Water Act violations against the Iowa 80 truck stop near Walcott, Iowa and the Joplin 44 in Joplin, Missouri. The EPA says a 2023 inspection discovered the two truck stops failed to develop a spill prevention and countermeasure plan required for businesses that store large amounts of oil in above-ground tanks.

The Iowa 80 truck stop is billed as the “world’s largest truck stop” and will pay $204,000 of the fine. The EPA says the two truck stops have also come up with spill management plans to comply with the federal regulations.