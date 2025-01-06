Iowa Congressman Nunn proposes balanced budget amendment

The first piece of legislation third district Congressman Zach Nunn has introduced this year is a resolution that could ultimately force federal lawmakers to enact a balanced budget.

Nunn, a Republican from Bondurant, said attaching a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution would rein in spending and prevent waste in the federal government. “We want to come out of the gate full gallop,” Nunn said. “We’ve always been a war horse on fiscal issues, on responsibility issues, economic growth.”

The national debt exceeds $36 trillion today and Nunn said that shows Washington’s spending habits are out of control.

“I think it’s high time that the federal government start learning lessons from great states like Iowa and families across America who don’t put everything on their credit card,” Nunn said. “…This was our first recommendation to the DOGE team on President Trump’s side and something they also feel is very important to move forward.”

A Minnesota congressman was the first member of the U-S House to propose a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1936 and thousands of proposed balanced budget amendments have been introduced in congress since then. Amending the U.S. constitution is not a quick process. It requires approval by two-thirds of the members of both the House and Senate and ratification by three-fourths of state legislators.