Northern Iowa releases football schedule

The UNI football team announced its 2025 schedule on Monday morning. Head coach Todd Stepsis’ first season at the helm of the Panthers kicks off on Aug. 30 inside the UNI-Dome for UNI’s 127th total season of football and 49th inside the UNI-Dome. Kickoff times have yet to be announced.

“As we unveil the 2025 football schedule, I couldn’t be more excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said Stepsis. “Each game is a chance to grow, compete and show our passion for the sport. Can’t wait to get started on this journey together with our team this off-season!”

The Panthers open the 2025 campaign inside the UNI-Dome with their first-ever meeting with Butler on Aug. 30. From there, the Panthers head to Wyoming on Sept. 6 to take on the Cowboys, in the first meeting between the two programs since 1993.

UNI returns to Cedar Falls on Sept. 13 to take on Eastern Washington. The Panthers and the Eagles meet for the first time since a 2021 FCS first round playoff matchup and the ninth time in program history. Northern Iowa rounds out the non-conference slate at Utah Tech as the Panthers look to remain perfect against the Trailblazers on Sept. 20. UNI won the lone matchup of the series with a 41-14 victory in 2022 inside the UNI-Dome.

The Panthers open the 2025 Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) slate inside the UNI-Dome for the third-straight season on Oct. 4 when the Panthers take on the Fighting Hawks of North Dakota. This will be the 42nd meeting between the two programs with UNI holding a 26-15 lead in the all-time series. MVFC play continues on Oct. 11 when UNI heads to Brookings, South Dakota to take on the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State.

2025 UNI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (Times TBA)

· Aug. 30 vs. Butler (UNI-Dome / Cedar Falls, Iowa)

· Sept. 6 at Wyoming (War Memorial Stadium / Laramie, Wyo.)

· Sept. 13 vs. Eastern Washington (UNI-Dome / Cedar Falls, Iowa)

· Sept. 20 at Utah Tech (Greater Zion Stadium / St. George, Utah)

· Sept. 27 – BYE

· Oct. 4 vs. North Dakota (UNI-Dome / Cedar Falls, Iowa)

· Oct. 11 at South Dakota State (Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium / Brookings, S.D.)

· Oct. 18 vs. South Dakota (UNI-Dome / Cedar Falls, Iowa)

· Oct. 25 at Southern Illinois (Saluki Stadium / Carbondale, Ill.)

· Nov. 1 at Illinois State (Hancock Stadium / Normal, Ill.)

· Nov. 8 vs. Murray State (UNI-Dome / Cedar Falls, Iowa)

· Nov. 15 at North Dakota State (Fargodome / Fargo, N.D.)

· Nov. 22 vs. Youngstown State (UNI-Dome / Cedar Falls, Iowa)