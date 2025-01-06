Service in Perry recalls one year since fatal school shootings

Community members in Perry gathered on Saturday to mark one year since a 17-year-old gunman opened fire at Perry High School.

The attack killed 11-year old Ahmir Jolliff and fatally wounded principal Dan Marburger. Six others were injured, while the gunman took his own life.

At the vigil, Reverend Andrea Brownlee said the community is no stranger to heartache, and she asked the crowd to reflect on one question.

“Why was I given today?” Brownlee asked. “My hope is that I was given today to share with you the reminder that you are not in this place alone, and that wherever you are, it’s okay to be, but remember that you are not there by yourself.”

Around 50 community members, dressed in the school colors of blue and white, stood together downtown while religious leaders led prayers and read passages on grief, loss and hope.

Marlene Johnson, a retired teacher, attended the service and says after the tragedy last year, she felt anger and was in disbelief.

“I don’t think when I was growing up, I ever would have thought about a school not being a safe place,” Johnson says. “Maybe I thought Iowa was a safe place too, but we took it for granted.”

During the vigil, three candles were lit, one for those who died, another honoring survivors and a third for “hope and healing.”

At the public library, residents could meet with a counselor provided by the school. The library will also have counseling services available today and Tuesday.

(By Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)