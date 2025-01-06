Three dead, 3 injured in early morning Davenport fire

Three people died and three were injured in an early morning fire today in Davenport.

The Davenport Fire Department report says they were called at 3:15 a.m. to a two-story single-family home. Two people were reportedly trapped in the basement and the report says firefighters had to battle heavy fire and smoke to get them out. One of those rescued said there were more people on the second floor.

Firefighters rescued one man from the second floor who was unconscious and three people were found dead from burns. The rescued man was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals burn unit in critical condition. Another person was taken to the hospital, no condition was available.

No names have been released and the Davenport Fire Marshal is trying to determine the cause of the fire.