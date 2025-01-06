UIHC acquires Mission Cancer + Blood network in Iowa

A statewide network of over 20 clinics that had operated under the name “Mission Cancer + Blood” is now part of University of Iowa Health Care.

Nineteen doctors and over 200 clinicians worked at Mission’s network of clinics around the state when the deal was announced in October and the acquisition was completed December 31.

The dean of the University of Iowa’s College of Medicine said adding Mission’s clinics to the UI Health Care system “is a turning point in the fight against cancer in Iowa.” For the past two years, Iowa has been one of just two states with rising rates of cancer.

The following list of cities/community hospitals that operate clinics that are now part of UIHC: Albia, Atlantic, Carroll, Centerville, Chariton, Corning, Corydon, Fort Dodge, Grinnell, Knoxville, Leon, Newton, Oskaloosa, Osceola, Pella, Webster City and Winterset.

(This post was corrected at 4:31 p.m. after learning two clinics included on a map provided by UIHC are not part of the UIHC now)