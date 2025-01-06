Winter can be the worst season for Iowans who served in uniform

Iowa’s harsh winters can be especially difficult for the state’s veterans.

Stacy Albus, a county service officer with the Black Hawk County VA, says low-income and homeless vets who face isolation and mental health problems may have a particularly tough time finding shelter when the bitter cold hits.

“Shelters might be full, they maybe don’t have family or friends in the area they can stay with temporarily until they get into their own place,” Albus says. “That’s when those situations become more crucial because the temperatures have dropped.”

State data says around 47 percent of Iowa’s veterans live with some form of mental or emotional illness.

During the winter months, Albus says mental health struggles may limit veterans’ housing options for those who are applying for places to rent.

“Sometimes, they can be difficult to house due to that previous history,” she says, “with landlords not necessarily wanting to rent to individuals with certain records or backgrounds.”

Nearly 20-percent of Iowa’s veterans don’t own their home, according to numbers from the nonprofit Housing Assistance Council.

(By Grant Winterer, Iowa Public Radio)