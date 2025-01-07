Dozens to be laid off at John Deere’s Ottumwa plant

John Deere has notified state officials it will lay off 75 workers from its Ottumwa plant next month.

Last year, Deere offered early retirement to over 100 employees at the Ottumwa facility and, in November, Deere announced it would temporarily close the plant in December, due to reduced customer demand for its products. Hay balers and mowers have been produced in Ottumwa. Deere is moving mower production from Ottumwa to Mexico.

Monday was the last day of work for 80 employees at Deere’s Davenport facility and for 112 workers at Deere’s Waterloo factory where tractors are produced. Deere executives have cited weak demand for farm equipment as the primary factor in several waves of layoffs over the past year.