Iowa’s Wetjen wins national award

Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen has been named the recipient of the 2024 Jet Award, which honors the most outstanding return specialist in college football. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Jet Award Foundation.

Wetjen’s 1,055 combined kick return yards led the country by a wide margin. He was first in the FBS in kickoff return yards (727) and second in punt return yards (328). The native of Williamsburg, Iowa, native had two returns for scores in 2024, including a 100-yard kickoff return against No. 19 Missouri in the Music City Bowl.