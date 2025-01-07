Tourism leaders get money to attend conferences under new program

Iowa Travel Industry Partners is sending out its first scholarships to 21 tourism leaders in the state.

The groups executive director Chelsea Lerud says they are collaborating with the Iowa Tourism Office to encourage Iowa’s tourism professionals to attend regional and national industry conferences. “Getting them out to these national conferences to represent the state, to learn what other states are doing for programming, and bring those ideas back to the state, which will, in turn grow the offerings that we can here in Iowa,” she says.

Lerud says the scholarships help with the cost of attending the conferences. “A lot of times the travel to these conferences is more expensive than the actual registration of the conference, so that can be a barrier for attendees,” Lerud says. “…The scholarship will support up to 60 percent of the individual’s cost to attend the conference. ”

Lerud says the “Elevate Iowa” scholarship recipients plan to attend several different conferences. “Two of our museum partners are attending the American Museum membership conference. So it’s the National Association for museums, and they’re just going to learn information about enhancing their museum membership programs,” she says. Some are attending an event called the chief executive summit by sports ETA. Sports ETA is the National Sports Association, so destinations that host a lot of sporting events.”

Others will attend the Upper Midwest Convention and Visitors Bureau conference.”That is a regional conference where Iowa falls eight states here in the Midwest. And that conference happens once a year just to learn best practices in kind of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, economic development, tourism, recruitment, space. And really collaboration with other destinations in the Midwest is really important at that conference,” she says.

Lerud says they want to keep getting out the word that Iowa is no longer just a flyover state. “We are a destination, and we want to make sure those visitors that are seeking destinations to go experience know that Iowa is an option for them. You know, in 2023 visitors spent over seven-point-three billion dollars in our state,” she says. The program gave out around half of its $40,000r allotment.

Here’s a list of the recipients: Elevate Iowa_Recipients_Dec 2024