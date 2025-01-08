UNI’s Anderson earns Big 12 honor

After helping propel Northern Iowa to a historic defeat of No. 4 Nebraska, Trever Anderson has been named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week. The Ankeny, Iowa native defeated fifth-ranked and reigning All-American Caleb Smith in the 125-pound weight class. Anderson’s 5-2 victory in the dual meet with the Cornhuskers also marked the second ranked win of his career and extended his winning streak to five matches.

The 24-9 marquee decision came after the Panthers won in every weight class except 133, 149 and 174 pounds. It was UNI’s first victory over Nebraska since 1991 and third in the all-time series. It was also the program’s first win over a top-five team since beating No. 3 Ohio State in the 2022 Collegiate Duals.