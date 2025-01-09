Appeals Court upholds triple murder conviction of Cedar Rapids man

The state Appeals Court has upheld a Cedar Rapids man’s murder convictions in the shooting death of his father, mother, and sister in June of 2021.

Alexander Jackson was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his family members. Jackson had claimed there was an intruder in the basement of the family’s home on the day of the murders and they struggled and he was shot in the foot.

Jackson appealed his convictions saying there was not enough evidence, some evidence should not have been allowed, and questioned the jury instructions. The Appeals Court ruled the jury instructions were proper, testimony from one police officer should not have been allowed, but it did not impact the case. The court concluded its ruling by saying there was overwhelming evidence of Jackson’s guilt.