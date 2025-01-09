Hinson expects spring vote on massive legislation covering Trump priorities

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion is expecting votes in the U.S. House in early spring on the policies President-elect Trump is pressing congress to pass as quickly as possible.

“Whatever path forward gets us these solutions across the finish line is what I’m going to work on supporting,” Hinson said this morning during a conference call with Iowa reporters.

Trump has described what he calls “one big, beautiful bill” that would be the largest piece of legislation in U.S. history. It would include proposals on immigration and taxes as well as government spending and regulations. Republican senators, who met with Trump yesterday, have suggested passing two bills on a wide variety of initiatives.

“I don’t care if it’s one bill or two bills,” Hinson said. “I want to make sure we get the policy done and so I’m going to support that and support President Trump as he has these conversations.”

The bill Trump envisions would extend the tax cuts he signed into law in 2019 and fulfill his 2024 campaign promise to eliminate the federal tax on tips. Trump also wants the package to include energy and defense topics as well as immigration and border security measures.

“We do have a mandate from the American people to make our country prosperous, strong and safe again and that’s I heard out on the campaign trail and that’s what we promised to voters,” Hinson said.

Hinson told reporters House Republicans “met all day” last Saturday to discuss what policy items could go into the bill and many House Republicans met privately yesterday to continue the conversation.