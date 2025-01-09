Nominations now being taken for Iowa local heroes

Nominations are now being taken for the 2025 Iowa Character Awards, to recognize Iowans who go above and beyond as leaders, volunteers and role models in their communities.

Amy Smit is spokeswoman for Character Counts and Drake University’s Robert D. and Billie Ray Center.

“We are bringing back our categories of citizens, of organizations, businesses, athletic teams,” Smit says. “We’re looking for all of the people in your community who show the Six Pillars of Character: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Good Citizenship.”

Since the program’s launch, more than 100 individual Iowans and businesses have been recognized with an Iowa Character Award. Smit says nominating a person or business is simple.

“You have until May to get your nominations in, so I’d say, let’s get started now, that way you have plenty of time to put together your nomination,” she says. “You could ask around for some letters of recommendation. Our nomination forms at IowaCharacterAwards.org are very easy to complete.”

The winners will be announced in June.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)