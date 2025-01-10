Iowa’s high court reverses murder ruling involving daycare owner

The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a western Iowa daycare provider’s conviction on murder and child endangerment charges.

Cass County resident Alison Elaine Dorsey was convicted in 2023 of second-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death, in connection to the death of a child in her care in Massena.

It was Dorsey’s second trial. The first, held in Cass County, ended in a hung jury. In November 2024, Dorsey’s lawyers appealed her conviction.

They argued that the change of venue from Cass County to Pottawattamie County was improper, substantial evidence did not support the verdict, evidence of the victim’s rib injury was improperly admitted, she was unfairly deprived of her right to call additional character witnesses regarding certain traits, and the court erred in denying her motion for a new trial.

In its opinion, the court said, “Dorsey’s conviction is reversed, and the case is remanded for a new trial.”

A date for her third trial has not yet been set.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)