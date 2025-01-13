124 Iowa lawmakers sworn into office today

The 2025 Iowa legislative session is underway.

All 100 members of the Iowa House have taken the oath of office for their two year terms. Two dozen senators, who serve four year terms, have been sworn into office. A 25th senator will be sworn into office a few weeks from now after a special election to fill the vacancy created when Governor Kim Reynolds appointed State Senator Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire Lieutenant Governor.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley administered the oath of office to his grandson, Pat Grassley, who was reelected Speaker of the Iowa House.

The legislature’s opening day is full of traditions, including speeches from leaders. Speaker Grassley said lowering taxes and addressing concerns about immigration and social issues are why Republicans won big in November.

“The results of the election both here in Iowa and nationally served as a wake up call for many,” Grassley said. “Iowa House Republicans woke up a while ago and, as we listened to Iowans, we were confident in our agenda.”

Senate President Amy Sinclair of Allerton said for the past eight years Republicans have focused on “conservative values,” and that’s why Republicans hold “supermajorities” in the House and Senate today.

“Last November, Iowans made a choice and they chose common sense,” Sinclair said. “…I look forward to enacting more politices this session that help put people back to work, like work requirements for able bodied Iowans on our public assistance programs, improved work search requirements for those on unemployment.”

Senate Democratic Leader Janice Weiner of Iowa City said Iowans want policies that promote fairness. “Look back on the work this chamber has done in the past eight years, can we really say it’s been done with all Iowans in mind, considering each and every one as our neighbor?” Weiner asked. “…No one person and no single party has all the answers.”

House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights said she’s “not confident” the legislature will be able to escape the political divisions that doom some solutions. “We need to look out for every Iowan in this state, not just those who are at the top,” Konfrst said.

House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, a Republican from Missouri Valley, said listening to Iowans has been the key — and will be going forward. “Iowans spoke loud and clear and I know there was a lot of rhetoric out there,” Windschitl said. “Iowans have approved of the agenda Republicans have moved through this chamber.”

Tomorrow night, Governor Kim Reynolds will outline her priorities for the legislature. The governor’s annual “Condition of the State” Address will begin at 6 p.m.