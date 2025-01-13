Iowa’s Sandfort shares B1G Player of the Week honor

Iowa senior Payton Sandfort has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office. It is the second weekly honor of Sandfort’s career.

Sandfort, who was also selected as Dick Vitale’s National Player of the Week, shared the Big Ten distinction with Michigan’s Vladislav Goldin.

The Waukee, Iowa, native was recognized after averaging 26.5 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists in leading the Hawkeyes to wins over Nebraska and Indiana. He shot 55.6 percent from the floor, 52.6 percent from 3-point range and went 13-of-14 from the free throw stripe.