Grassley leaning toward confirming Trump’s AG nominee

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley will chair two days of hearings starting tomorrow as President-elect Trump’s nominee for attorney general Pam Bondi appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I don’t decide on a nominee until after they’ve had a hearing in the Senate, however, I’m very impressed with Bondi’s track record as attorney general of Florida and her work as prosecutor,” Grassley says. “I look forward to learning more about her plans for the Justice Department.”

Grassley says he’s “leaning towards” voting to confirm Bondi for the post, but wants to first hear her public responses to questions about how she’d run things.

“The Department of Justice must refocus its attention on enforcing the law, protecting American whistleblowers, and responding to congressional oversights,” he says.

Grassley met with Bondi recently in his office and notes, he’s been “dissatisfied” for the past four years with his requests to the DOJ going largely ignored under the current administration.

“I showed her a packet of 158 letters, about half of them to the FBI, that had never been responded to, or only non-responsive answers,” he says.

Bondi served as Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019, the first woman elected to the office, and in 2020, she was one of Trump’s defense lawyers during his first impeachment trial.