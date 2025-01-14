Nat Geo explorer brings stories of her global exploits to central Iowa (AUDIO)

A former NFL cheerleader who’s spent the past 25 years as an explorer for National Geographic will open the Des Moines Civic Center‘s “Explorer Series” next week.

Mireya Mayor travels to some of the world’s most remote locations where animals are critically endangered, and she’s discovered new species. Mayor says she’s come a long ways, growing up in Miami as the only child of very protective, Cuban immigrant parents.

“I remember when I asked my mom if I could join the Girl Scouts, and she said, ‘Absolutely not. That is far too dangerous,'” Mayor says, laughing. “So the fact that I went on to become an explorer and in fact, National Geographic’s first female wildlife correspondent, really speaks to the testament that — go after your dreams.”

Mayor says she’s overcome a host of stereotypes, like becoming a scientist after her early career of cheering for the Miami Dolphins. As a primatologist and anthropologist, Mayor says she’s swam with sharks, been chased by gorillas, stampeded by elephants, bitten by snakes, and much more — but wouldn’t trade any of her experiences.

“There are times I look back and think I am either incredibly brave or just, you know, really stupid, taking all these risks,” she says, “but there are no regrets. First of all, yes, I’ve been charged by no less than dozens of gorillas, but only a couple times have I felt like maybe it may not end well.”

Those times include surviving a plane crash in the Congo, but Mayor says the stories she’s able to bring to the global Nat Geo audience make her lifestyle very worthwhile.

“It’s all about being out there and trying to make a difference. And some of the animals that I’ve studied had never been studied before. They were on the verge of extinction, and I think pretty much had been written off,” she says. “So it feels really good to really make a difference and try to help them.”

Her explorations have led to several scientific discoveries, most notably her co-discovery in Madagascar of the world’s smallest primate, a new species to science.

Mayor is the mother of six. Her kids range in age from nine to 19, so maintaining a work/life balance can be challenging, given her weeks-long adventures. She says she runs her life much like she runs her expeditions.

“I have a Plan A and a Plan B, and always a contingency Plan C, because as you know, things change, especially with kids, and the same is out in the field,” Mayor says. “I say it takes a village. I kind of have a village. I have my mom and very supportive husband and I just make it work.”

Mayor’s lecture, called “Pink Boots & a Machete,” is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Hear the full interview below: