Ex-cop from north-central Iowa faces porn charge

A former Eagle Grove police officer is accused of sending explicit images to a minor while on duty.

Twenty-seven-year-old Colt Richardson is charged with dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor. He was arrested Monday.

Court documents say Richardson sent two images over Snapchat on December 6th. The court documents claim he knew he was sending the images to a minor.

Eagle Grove Police said Richardson is no longer with the department.

Iowa Courts Online reports Richardson will have a preliminary hearing on January 30th in Wright County District Court.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)