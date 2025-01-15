Ex-cop from north-central Iowa faces porn charge

A former Eagle Grove police officer is accused of sending explicit images to a minor while on duty.
Twenty-seven-year-old Colt Richardson is charged with dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor. He was arrested Monday.
Court documents say Richardson sent two images over Snapchat on December 6th. The court documents claim he knew he was sending the images to a minor.
Eagle Grove Police said Richardson is no longer with the department.
Iowa Courts Online reports Richardson will have a preliminary hearing on January 30th in Wright County District Court.
(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)