New position in Shenandoah schools will focus on bullying prevention

The leaders of a southwest Iowa school board took action this week to directly address issues with bullying.

Shenandoah Superintendent Kerri Nelson says the board voted to promote a current district employee to a new position, what’s being called a “positive support and bullying prevention coordinator” for the 2025-26 school year.

“We have a need to continue to build a positive culture and climate within our school district,” said Nelson, “and also address concerns about bullying and harassment that sometimes occur within the school settings. So, the position is really designed to strengthen our policies and focus on prevention, and teaching students about the consequences.”

Nelson says one goal for the new coordinator will be to clarify the definition of bullying to students.

“Sometimes, there’s a little misunderstanding among students as to what their behavior actually constitutes, and what the penalties could be,” she said, “or if the consequences could be because of the behaviors. We would like to ward this off in a positive way, but then also address ongoing behaviors with students that need to be taken care of.”

The person taking the job is Christopher Chamberlain, who’s currently listed as an associate. In his new role, Nelson says Chamberlain will also visit classrooms.

“One of our real focuses is to get Mr. Chamberlain in front of students,” said Nelson, “working with them, using solid curriculum, educating our staff, as well, about what is needed. This position will also be responsible for conducting the formal investigations when complaints are filed.”

Funding from the district’s dropout prevention program will cover not only the bullying prevention coordinator, but also the school resource officer.

(Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)