Cases of flu, RSV, COVID on the rise in Iowa

Iowa hospitals and emergency rooms are seeing an increase in respiratory virus cases in recent weeks, according to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Aneesa Afroze is an infectious disease consultant with MercyOne in Des Moines. She says they’re seeing more patients with the flu, COVID-19, and RSV, but she anticipates case numbers will drop as we move further away from the holidays.

Afroze says, “I am hoping, based on incubation periods and stuff like that of respiratory viruses, this is probably our highest or maybe for another few days or a week or so.”

She recommends Iowans take precautions to prevent spreading any illness they may be carrying.

“Stay home when you’re sick, stay away from other immunocompromised people in your family, elderly people,” Afroze says, “I mean, respiratory viruses definitely affect them a lot.”

Afroze says Iowans should also get vaccinated if they qualify.

(Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)