Grinnell teacher sole Iowa winner of national Milken Award

A Grinnell elementary teacher won a national award Thursday.

Davis Elementary School third grade teacher Holly Hunter was surprised with the Milken Educator Award by the Director of the Iowa Department of Education and a Milken representative.

Hunter was cited for her creative classroom curriculum and her mentorship of other educators. Hunter is the only Iowa teacher to win the award this year and it comes with a check for $25,000 which she can spend however she wants.

Hunter will attend an awards fforum in Los Angeles this April with other winners from across the country.