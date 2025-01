The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reports a baby boy born on December 3rd was turned over to the state under the Safe Haven Law.

It is the eighth baby turned over under the program in 2024. There was a boy and girl turned over in both March and May and a single girl in August and November.

A total of 74 infants have been turned over since the law went into effect more than two decades ago. The babies up to 90 days old can be turned over with no questions asked.