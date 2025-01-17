Dubuque police shooting of teen ruled justified

Two Dubuque police officers who were on administrative leave after shooting a teenager they were attempting to arrest last month are back on the job.

The officers responded to a call just before noon on Christmas Eve about a 16-year-old male with a knife who had adult warrants out for his arrest. The officers say they tried to taze the teen when he refused to drop the knife and he then rushed at them. Both officers fired and hit the teen in the shoulder and arm.

The DCI turned over its investigation report to the Dubuque County Attorney who ruled the shooting was justified. Police say the teen is recovering from his wounds.