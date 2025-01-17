Iowa’s governor headed to D.C. for inauguration, meetings

Governor Kim Reynolds is planning to meet with key Trump Administration officials after she attends Monday’s presidential inauguration ceremony in the U.S. Capitol.

“I was there for the first one and it was an exciting time to just be a part of it,” Reynolds said during an interview. “I had never gone before. I had no idea what to expect.”

Reynolds was Iowa’s lieutenant governor in 2017 when she attended Trump’s first inauguration. Next week, while she’s in Washington, Governor Reynolds is scheduling a meeting with Trump’s choice to lead the USDA, to discuss the bird flu outbreak. Reynolds said in all her meetings with Trump’s cabinet secretaries, she’ll make a pitch to send more federal funds to states in the form of block grants, so state officials have more authority in how the money’s spent within their borders.

“I really think there are opportunities for block grants and to get some of those agencies out of D.C.,” Reynolds said, “and out in the country where the real people live.”

Reynolds suggested relocating the headquarters of federal agencies in states around the country would be another way to shrink the federal workforce, as some D.C. based employees would quit rather than move.

Monday’s inauguration will be held inside the Capitol, due to the frigid forecast for Washington on Monday. Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion expects Trump’s second inaugural address to cover issues he raised during the 2024 campaign.

“I believe he’s going to lay out an agenda that’s very, very bold in terms of making our country safe again, making our country prosperous again and making the American people successful again,” Hinson said Tuesday during her weekly conference call, “and so I think Iowans are cheering the president on.”

Hinson expects “several hundred Iowans” to make the trip to D.C. for Monday’s festivities. Trump announced on Trump Social that Capitol One Arena in Washington will be “open for LIVE viewing” of the inaugural ceremony, which will be held indoors for the first time since 1985. The temperature was in single digits the day of Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration, but the wind chill was minus 25. Forecasters expect strong winds on Monday in Washington will make the “feels like” temperature hover around 10 degrees at noon, when Trump takes the oath of office.