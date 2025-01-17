Supreme Court overturns competency ruling for man accused of Wright County packing plant killing

The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned an Appeals Court ruling and says a man accused of killing a coworker at a Wright County packing plant is not competent to stand trial.

Lukouxs Brown was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Wayne Smith of Fort Dodge at the Prestage pork plant near Eagle Grove in 2021. Brown underwent several months of treatment for schizophrenia before being declared not competent for trial. The Court of Appeals ruled the trial could proceed after the state brought in its own expert who said Brown was ready.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruling says state law limits when an independent expert can step in, and that evaluation should not have been used in this case. It says the evidence shows there is no substantial probability that Brown’s competency will be restored within a reasonable amount of time.