Iowa’s governor says time is now to restore order at southern border

Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s is ready to use every tool, including deploying the Iowa National Guard, to carry out President Trump’s plans for mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

Reynolds has notified state prison officials and the Iowa Department of Public Safety that if they arrest someone who may in the country illegally, they must inform federal officials and, if directed by federal authorities, hold that person until they can be transferred to federal custody. In a recent written statement, Reynolds and 25 other Republican governors said they will do everything in their power to support the Trump Administration’s efforts to deport dangerous criminals, gang members, and terrorists who are in this country illegally. Reynolds and the other Republican governors said the time for action is now and they support Trump’s pledge to restore law and order at the southern border.

Reynolds has previously deployed Iowa National Guard soldiers, state troopers and Division of Criminal Investigation agents to assist border security efforts by the State of Texas.