Wind chills of 40 below make Iowa unfit for humans and our furry friends

The bitter cold is likely to reach dangerous levels for people — and pets — tonight and early tomorrow.

All of Iowa is again under a Cold Weather Advisory starting at 6 PM, but an Extreme Cold Warning will go into effect at midnight tonight for much of northern and central Iowa.

Forecasters say wind chill indices may plunge to 40 below zero overnight, and Sarah Bhimani at the Animal Humane Society reminds Iowans to protect their cats and dogs.

“Animals can get frostbite just like humans do,” Bhimani says. “So, when temperatures dip below zero and even in the single digits, we recommend keeping cats indoors at all times, and only taking dogs outside for a quick potty break.”

She says dogs’ paws are very sensitive to the cold and can be protected with booties or a product known as paw wax.

“Elderly animals, really young animals, small or thin-coated animals are really susceptible to cold weather,” Bhimani says, “so really keep an eye on those animals.”

While cats should always stay inside when it’s this cold, Bhimani says some dogs may still want to get outside for a walk, but keep it short — just a minute or two.

“That’s really just to make sure that we’re protecting that sensitive tissue, their ears, the tip of their tails, their paw pads,” she says, “and so it’s really best to just do quick in and out for potty breaks.”

She says breeds like the husky, Saint Bernard, and Newfoundland can likely withstand the cold.

Temperatures aren’t expected much above freezing in Iowa until perhaps Friday or Saturday.