Building code reform discussion in Iowa Legislature

A state senator who works in the construction industry is exploring building code reform, in hopes of making housing more affordable.

Senator Scott Webster, who’s been a home builder for three decades, said he’s trying to figure out how to keep measures intact that protect the life, health and safety of Iowans, while making it less expensive to build, remodel and perform regular upkeep on properties.

“Doing something too rashly, too quickly could become a problem, but I think also if we don’t do something it’s going to become a problem,” Webster said during an interview with Radio Iowa, “so we’re walking that line right now, trying to find the best solution.”

There are a wide variety of building codes, for things like plumbing, heating and cooling, and electrical systems as well as fire safety and even building materials in some instances.

“We need to make homes affordable in Iowa and cut down on regulation, but still making sure we keep life, health and safety in mind,” Webster said, “because that’s what building codes should do.”

Webster is “not a huge fan of studies,” but he said an in-depth review of building codes may come up with the best statewide solution rather than hastily drafting and passing legislation this year.

“Over regulating in building codes can actually make things less safe because people don’t follow the codes and they do it without building permits and they do it on the side, so that’s why I have a passion for it,” Webster said. “We’ve got to figure out how to have good regulation that’s safe, that’s affordable, that’s good, that people don’t go underground and, at the same time, make things affordable so people can upkeep their homes.”

Webster, a Republican from Bettendorf, plans to attend a meeting this afternoon at the Capitol focused on rebuilding in areas hit by natural disasters. Webster said South Dakota has very limited building codes and could be more attractive to northwest Iowans who’re looking for housing.

“I’m not saying we get rid of building codes,” Webster told Radio Iowa. “I’m saying they have to compete there and it’s a lot harder for Iowa to compete when the other side of the river makes it a lot less expensive to build.”

Webster said for years it was “significanlty cheaper” in his area to build new housing in Bettendorf rather than Davenport. In some instances, he said it’s “amazingly” cheaper to build on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River due to fewer building code restrictions.

