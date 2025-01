The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports a man died after being attacked by a bull on a farm near Winterset Sunday evening.

Deputies found 76-year-old Mark Hollingsworth unresponsive in the cattle-feeding area of his property. Deputies believe Hollingsworth entered a pen to check on the water for the cattle, and a bull injured him.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine if there were other factors involved in Hollingsworth’s death.