Iowan wanted for child exploitation caught in Indonesia

The U.S. Marshals Service reports an Iowa man wanted on multiple federal child sexual exploitation charges had been found in Indonesia.

Information from the U.S. Marshals says they searched 32-year-old Trevor Collison’s residence in Little Sioux in 2024 as part of an investigation and then determined he had fled the U.S. Marshals tracked Collison across several South Pacific countries before locating him in Indonesia when he tried to extend his VISA.

Collison was taken into custody on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. He has been returned to the U-S where he will appear before a federal magistrate.